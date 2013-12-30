Club Smith are an English Electro Indie band based in York and Leeds, UK. The band currently consists of Sam Robson (vocals/guitar), Neil Clark (keyboard/backing vocals), Lee Clark (bass guitar/backing vocals). The band are known for their energetic live performances and have toured venues and festivals across the UK and Europe. The band were one of the acts featured on the BBC’s ‘introducing’ stage at the Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2010.