Club SmithFormed January 2009
Club Smith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01wrw77.jpg
2009-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3dcd4523-f482-4053-87e5-1ae9da0cc11f
Club Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Club Smith are an English Electro Indie band based in York and Leeds, UK. The band currently consists of Sam Robson (vocals/guitar), Neil Clark (keyboard/backing vocals), Lee Clark (bass guitar/backing vocals). The band are known for their energetic live performances and have toured venues and festivals across the UK and Europe. The band were one of the acts featured on the BBC’s ‘introducing’ stage at the Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Club Smith Tracks
Sort by
Beautiful & Useless (Dave Bascombe & LanceThomas Mix)
Club Smith
Beautiful & Useless (Dave Bascombe & LanceThomas Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wrw77.jpglink
Beautiful and Useless
Club Smith
Beautiful and Useless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wrw77.jpglink
Beautiful and Useless
Last played on
Lament
Club Smith
Lament
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wrw77.jpglink
No Friend Of Mine
Club Smith
No Friend Of Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wrw77.jpglink
No Friend Of Mine
Last played on
Mantra
Club Smith
Mantra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wrw77.jpglink
Mantra
Last played on
Call to Harm
Club Smith
Call to Harm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wrw77.jpglink
Call to Harm
Last played on
Awakening
Club Smith
Awakening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wrw77.jpglink
Awakening
Last played on
Young Defeatists
Club Smith
Young Defeatists
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wrw77.jpglink
Young Defeatists
Last played on
Last Christmas
Club Smith
Last Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wrw77.jpglink
Last Christmas
Last played on
Club Smith
Club Smith
Club Smith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wrw77.jpglink
Club Smith
Last played on
Connected
Club Smith
Connected
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wrw77.jpglink
Connected
Last played on
Green Room
Club Smith
Green Room
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wrw77.jpglink
Green Room
Last played on
The Green Room
Club Smith
The Green Room
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wrw77.jpglink
The Green Room
Last played on
Club Smith Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist