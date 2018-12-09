Rafael Frühbeck de BurgosBorn 15 September 1933. Died 11 June 2014
Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1933-09-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3dc93820-2336-455d-82db-215b06662835
Biography (Wikipedia)
Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos (born Rafael Frühbeck; 15 September 1933, Burgos, Spain – 11 June 2014, Pamplona, Spain) was a Spanish conductor and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Gesang der Parzen (Song of the Fates), Op 89
Johannes Brahms
Gesang der Parzen (Song of the Fates), Op 89
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Gesang der Parzen (Song of the Fates), Op 89
Last played on
Canto Negro
Xavier Montsalvatge
Canto Negro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b00w8.jpglink
Canto Negro
Last played on
Bolero
Maurice Ravel
Bolero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Bolero
Last played on
La Paloma
Sebastián Iradier
La Paloma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b00w8.jpglink
La Paloma
Last played on
Prelude and Isolde's Liebestod - from "Tristan & Isolde"
Richard Wagner
Prelude and Isolde's Liebestod - from "Tristan & Isolde"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Prelude and Isolde's Liebestod - from "Tristan & Isolde"
Last played on
Symphony No 8 in F major, Op 93
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 8 in F major, Op 93
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No 8 in F major, Op 93
Last played on
Azulao
Jayme Ovalle
Azulao
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b00w8.jpglink
Azulao
Last played on
Aragon (Suite espanola)
Isaac Albéniz
Aragon (Suite espanola)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br107.jpglink
Aragon (Suite espanola)
Last played on
Scheherazade: First Movement - The Sea and Sinbad's Ship
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Scheherazade: First Movement - The Sea and Sinbad's Ship
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Scheherazade: First Movement - The Sea and Sinbad's Ship
Last played on
La Vida Breve (Act 2, finale)
Manuel de Falla
La Vida Breve (Act 2, finale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
La Vida Breve (Act 2, finale)
Orchestra
Last played on
Combat Del Somni
Federico Mompou
Combat Del Somni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b00w8.jpglink
Combat Del Somni
Last played on
Miller's Dance (The Three-Cornered Hat)
Manuel de Falla
Miller's Dance (The Three-Cornered Hat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
Miller's Dance (The Three-Cornered Hat)
Last played on
Symphony no. 6 in F major Op.68 (Pastoral)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no. 6 in F major Op.68 (Pastoral)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony no. 6 in F major Op.68 (Pastoral)
Last played on
Symphony No 8 in F major, Op 93
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 8 in F major, Op 93
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No 8 in F major, Op 93
Last played on
Goyescas: 'La maja y el ruisenor'
Enrique Granados
Goyescas: 'La maja y el ruisenor'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46d.jpglink
Goyescas: 'La maja y el ruisenor'
Last played on
St Paul - oratorio, Op 36 (Prelude)
Felix Mendelssohn
St Paul - oratorio, Op 36 (Prelude)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
St Paul - oratorio, Op 36 (Prelude)
Orchestra
Last played on
Auf Flugen des Gesanges [On Wings of Song] (Op.34 no.2)
Felix Mendelssohn
Auf Flugen des Gesanges [On Wings of Song] (Op.34 no.2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Auf Flugen des Gesanges [On Wings of Song] (Op.34 no.2)
Last played on
Nanie Op.82
Johannes Brahms
Nanie Op.82
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Nanie Op.82
Last played on
Intermezzo (Goyescas)
Enrique Granados
Intermezzo (Goyescas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46d.jpglink
Intermezzo (Goyescas)
Last played on
Schicksalslied (Song of destiny) for chorus and orchestra (Op.54)
Johannes Brahms
Schicksalslied (Song of destiny) for chorus and orchestra (Op.54)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Schicksalslied (Song of destiny) for chorus and orchestra (Op.54)
Last played on
Sinfonia concertante in B flat major (Hob.1:105)
Joseph Haydn
Sinfonia concertante in B flat major (Hob.1:105)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Sinfonia concertante in B flat major (Hob.1:105)
Last played on
Capriccio Espagnol, Op 34
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Capriccio Espagnol, Op 34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Capriccio Espagnol, Op 34
Last played on
Symphonic Variations
César Franck
Symphonic Variations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br147.jpglink
Symphonic Variations
Last played on
Symphony No. 67 (Hob I:67) in F major
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No. 67 (Hob I:67) in F major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No. 67 (Hob I:67) in F major
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6b8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1996-07-28T13:29:15
28
Jul
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 52
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erj6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1976-09-07T13:29:15
7
Sep
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emz3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-26T13:29:15
26
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 53
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en3d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1971-09-16T13:29:15
16
Sep
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist