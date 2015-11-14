FiendUS rapper. Born 13 May 1976
Fiend
1976-05-13
Fiend Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard "Ricky" Jones (born May 13, 1976), better known by his stage names Fiend or International Jones, is an American rapper and producer best known for his time spent with Master P's No Limit Records. Fiend was also briefly signed to the label, Ruff Ryders Entertainment, and is currently signed to Jet Life under Warner Bros.
Fiend Tracks
Papercuts (feat. Lil Wayne & Fiend)
Mystikal
Papercuts (feat. Lil Wayne & Fiend)
Papercuts (feat. Lil Wayne & Fiend)
Big Timer
Fiend
Big Timer
Big Timer
