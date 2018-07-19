The OrlonsFormed 1960
The Orlons
1960
The Orlons are an American R&B group from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that formed in 1960. The group won gold discs for three of their singles.
The Wah-Watusi
The Wah-Watusi
I met him on a sunday
I met him on a sunday
Spinnin' Top
Spinnin' Top
Don't Hang Up
Don't Hang Up
Cement Mixer
Cement Mixer
Don't Throw Your Love Away
Crossfire!
Crossfire!
I'll Be True
I'll Be True
Gather Round
Gather Round
