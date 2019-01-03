Tom Tom ClubFormed 1981
Tom Tom Club
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqngr.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3dc66525-d359-406d-9cdf-cdd3a7de289c
Tom Tom Club Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Tom Club is an American new wave band founded in 1981 by husband-and-wife team Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz, both also known for being members of Talking Heads. Their best known hits include "Wordy Rappinghood", "Genius of Love", and a cover of The Drifters' "Under the Boardwalk", all released on their 1981 debut album Tom Tom Club.
Tom Tom Club Tracks
Genius Of Love
Tom Tom Club
Genius Of Love
Genius Of Love
Last played on
Wordy Rappinghood
Tom Tom Club
Wordy Rappinghood
Wordy Rappinghood
Last played on
Under The Boardwalk
Tom Tom Club
Under The Boardwalk
Under The Boardwalk
Last played on
Genius Of Love 2001 (Ozomatli Remix)
Tom Tom Club
Genius Of Love 2001 (Ozomatli Remix)
Won't Give You Up
Tom Tom Club
Won't Give You Up
Won't Give You Up
Last played on
L'Elephant
Tom Tom Club
L'Elephant
L'Elephant
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
