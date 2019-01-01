Sky Architect
Sky Architect is a progressive rock band based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Their debut album, Excavations of the Mind, was released in 2010 from ProgRock Records. The drummer and backing vocalist, Christiaan Bruin, is also known for his solo project "Chris". They are currently signed to ProgRock Records in the United States and Galileo Records (GmbH) in the EU. The band's latest album, Nomad, was released June 16, 2017.
