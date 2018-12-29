LoboAmerican singer-songwriter Roland Kent LaVoie. Born 31 July 1943
Lobo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03b048r.jpg
1943-07-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3dc30744-48ad-4e74-889a-246273e5e344
Lobo Biography (Wikipedia)
Roland Kent LaVoie (born July 31, 1943), better known by his stage name “Lobo”, is an American singer-songwriter who was successful in the early 1970s, scoring several U.S. Top 10 hits including "Me and You and a Dog Named Boo", "I'd Love You to Want Me", and "Don't Expect Me to Be Your Friend". These three songs, along with “Where Were You When I Was Falling In Love”, gave Lobo four chart toppers on the Easy Listening/Hot Adult Contemporary chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lobo Tracks
Sort by
Me And You And A Dog Named Boo
Lobo
Me And You And A Dog Named Boo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b048r.jpglink
Me And You A Dog Named Boo
Lobo
Me And You A Dog Named Boo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b048r.jpglink
Me And You A Dog Named Boo
Last played on
A Simple Man
Lobo
A Simple Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b048r.jpglink
A Simple Man
Last played on
I'd Love You To Want Me
Lobo
I'd Love You To Want Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b048r.jpglink
I'd Love You To Want Me
Last played on
The Caribbean Disco Show
Lobo
The Caribbean Disco Show
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b048r.jpglink
The Caribbean Disco Show
Last played on
Lobo Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Albert Hammond - When I Need You (Spanish version)
-
Albert Hammond - It Never Rains in Southern California
-
Albert Hammond - The Air That I Breathe
-
Ricky Ross in conversation with Albert Hammond
-
Albert Hammond on Hal David
-
Albert Hammond - It Never Rains in Southern California
-
Albert Hammond - The Air That I Breathe
-
Albert Hammond - When I Need You (Spanish version)
-
Albert Hammond on duetting with his 8 year old self!
-
Dennis Locorriere
Back to artist