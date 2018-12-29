Roland Kent LaVoie (born July 31, 1943), better known by his stage name “Lobo”, is an American singer-songwriter who was successful in the early 1970s, scoring several U.S. Top 10 hits including "Me and You and a Dog Named Boo", "I'd Love You to Want Me", and "Don't Expect Me to Be Your Friend". These three songs, along with “Where Were You When I Was Falling In Love”, gave Lobo four chart toppers on the Easy Listening/Hot Adult Contemporary chart.