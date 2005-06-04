Buena FeFormed 1999
Buena Fe
1999
Buena Fe Biography (Wikipedia)
Buena Fe is a Cuban pop music band, formed in 1999 in the province of Guantánamo, initially composed only of Israel Rojas Fiel and Yoel Martínez Rodríguez. They have released seven studio albums: Déjame entrar (2001), Arsenal (2003), Corazonero (2004), Presagios (2006), Catalejo (2008), Pi es 3,14 (2010) and Dial (2013). The name, "Buena Fe", translates literally to "Good Faith" in Spanish, but idiomatically it's "Good Will".
