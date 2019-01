Buena Fe is a Cuban pop music band, formed in 1999 in the province of Guantánamo, initially composed only of Israel Rojas Fiel and Yoel Martínez Rodríguez. They have released seven studio albums: Déjame entrar (2001), Arsenal (2003), Corazonero (2004), Presagios (2006), Catalejo (2008), Pi es 3,14 (2010) and Dial (2013). The name, "Buena Fe", translates literally to "Good Faith" in Spanish, but idiomatically it's "Good Will".

