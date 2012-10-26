Minnie PearlBorn 25 October 1912. Died 4 March 1996
Minnie Pearl
1912-10-25
Minnie Pearl Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Ophelia Colley Cannon (October 25, 1912 – March 4, 1996), known professionally as her stage character Minnie Pearl, was an American country comedian who appeared at the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years (from 1940 to 1991) and on the television show Hee Haw from 1969 to 1991.
Y'Al Come
Y'Al Come
Gossip From Grinder's Switch
