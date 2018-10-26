Douglas PerryTenor vocalist
Douglas Perry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3dc0177e-b2c5-4c41-946b-1ba95fc528aa
Douglas Perry Performances & Interviews
Douglas Perry Tracks
Sort by
Evening Song (Satyagraha)
Philip Glass
Evening Song (Satyagraha)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Evening Song (Satyagraha)
Last played on
Adagio and rondo for glass harmonica/accordion, flute, oboe, vla & vcl, K617
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Adagio and rondo for glass harmonica/accordion, flute, oboe, vla & vcl, K617
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Adagio and rondo for glass harmonica/accordion, flute, oboe, vla & vcl, K617
Last played on
Satyagraha - Act 3, part 3
Philip Glass
Satyagraha - Act 3, part 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Satyagraha - Act 3, part 3
Last played on
Songs from liquid days: Open the kingdom
Philip Glass
Songs from liquid days: Open the kingdom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Songs from liquid days: Open the kingdom
Last played on
Satyagraha - Finale, Act III "Martin Luther King"
Philip Glass
Satyagraha - Finale, Act III "Martin Luther King"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Satyagraha - Finale, Act III "Martin Luther King"
Last played on
Back to artist