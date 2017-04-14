People Under the Stairs are an American hip hop group from Los Angeles, California, formed in 1997. Since their inception, the group has consisted solely of Christopher Portugal (Thes One) and Michael Turner (Double K). The group employs a DIY work ethic of sampling, MCing, DJing, and producing all of their output.

Despite difficulties achieving mainstream or chart successes, the group has shunned critiques that they are an "underground" group. They have achieved notoriety and praise from fellow musicians.