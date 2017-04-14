People Under the StairsFormed 1997
People Under the Stairs
1997
People Under the Stairs Biography (Wikipedia)
People Under the Stairs are an American hip hop group from Los Angeles, California, formed in 1997. Since their inception, the group has consisted solely of Christopher Portugal (Thes One) and Michael Turner (Double K). The group employs a DIY work ethic of sampling, MCing, DJing, and producing all of their output.
Despite difficulties achieving mainstream or chart successes, the group has shunned critiques that they are an "underground" group. They have achieved notoriety and praise from fellow musicians.
People Under the Stairs Tracks
Acid Raindrops
Acid Raindrops
You
You
Swan Fever
Swan Fever
Afternoon Connection
Afternoon Connection
San Francisco Knights
San Francisco Knights
Trippin At the Disco
Trippin At the Disco
Time To Rock Our.....
Time To Rock Our.....
Intro To Session
Intro To Session
Anotha Barbeque
Anotha Barbeque
