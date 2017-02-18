Ivan ‘Boogaloo Joe’ JonesBorn 1 November 1940
Ivan ‘Boogaloo Joe’ Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-11-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3db75bcd-2a2c-4adc-a985-0d09ef924266
Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivan Joseph Jones (born November 1, 1940), known professionally as Joe Jones or Boogaloo Joe Jones, is an American jazz guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Black Whip
Ivan ‘Boogaloo Joe’ Jones
Black Whip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Whip
Last played on
Poppin'
Ivan ‘Boogaloo Joe’ Jones
Poppin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poppin'
Last played on
Hoochie Coo Chickie
Ivan ‘Boogaloo Joe’ Jones
Hoochie Coo Chickie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What It Is
Ivan ‘Boogaloo Joe’ Jones
What It Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What It Is
Last played on
Games
Ivan ‘Boogaloo Joe’ Jones
Games
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Games
Last played on
Sweetback
Ivan ‘Boogaloo Joe’ Jones
Sweetback
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweetback
Last played on
You've Got It Bad Girl
Ivan ‘Boogaloo Joe’ Jones
You've Got It Bad Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snake Rhythm
Ivan ‘Boogaloo Joe’ Jones
Snake Rhythm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snake Rhythm
Last played on
Snake Rhythm Rock
Ivan ‘Boogaloo Joe’ Jones
Snake Rhythm Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snake Rhythm Rock
Last played on
Take All
Ivan ‘Boogaloo Joe’ Jones
Take All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take All
Last played on
The Mindbender
Ivan ‘Boogaloo Joe’ Jones
The Mindbender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mindbender
Last played on
Right On
Ivan ‘Boogaloo Joe’ Jones
Right On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right On
Last played on
Light My Fire
Ivan ‘Boogaloo Joe’ Jones
Light My Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Light My Fire
Last played on
Back to artist