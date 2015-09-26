Rupture was a hardcore punk band from Perth, Australia, that formed in the 1980s and were active until around late 2001, when vocalist Gus Chamber died. During this time they released split EP's with many bands including Brutal Truth, Dropdead, Spazz, Extortion and Antiseen as well as individual releases such as Righteous Fuck and Sex Drugs and Rupture. The line up on their 1997 release Hate Makes The World Go Round is listed as Bass - Zombo, Drums - Dick Diamond, Guitar - Stumbles, Vocals - Gus Chamber.