RuptureAustralian hardcore punk
Rupture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3db4e660-f947-4875-b9a2-3e3f7c64873d
Rupture Biography (Wikipedia)
Rupture was a hardcore punk band from Perth, Australia, that formed in the 1980s and were active until around late 2001, when vocalist Gus Chamber died. During this time they released split EP's with many bands including Brutal Truth, Dropdead, Spazz, Extortion and Antiseen as well as individual releases such as Righteous Fuck and Sex Drugs and Rupture. The line up on their 1997 release Hate Makes The World Go Round is listed as Bass - Zombo, Drums - Dick Diamond, Guitar - Stumbles, Vocals - Gus Chamber.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rupture Tracks
Sort by
Israel Suite
Rupture
Israel Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Israel Suite
Performer
Last played on
Isreal Suite
Rupture
Isreal Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Isreal Suite
Last played on
Rupture Links
Back to artist