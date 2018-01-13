Eko FreshBorn 3 September 1983
Eko Fresh
1983-09-03
Eko Fresh Biography (Wikipedia)
Ekrem Bora (born 3 September 1983), better known by his stage names Eko Fresh or Elektro Eko, is a German rapper of Turkish descent.
Eko Fresh Tracks
Ndolo Embe Mulema
Eko Fresh
Ndolo Embe Mulema
Ndolo Embe Mulema
M'ongele M'am
Eko Fresh
M'ongele M'am
M'ongele M'am
Hold It Up
Eko Fresh
Hold It Up
Hold It Up
Koln Kalk Ehrenmord
Eko Fresh
Koln Kalk Ehrenmord
