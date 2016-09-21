Colin Edwin is an Australian musician. From 1993 to 2011 he was a member of the British progressive rock band Porcupine Tree, where he played both fretted and fretless bass guitar, double bass and guimbri. Currently, Edwin is a member of Ex-Wise Heads, a long running collaboration with multi instrumentalist Geoff Leigh which mixes ethnic, ambient, and post-modern influences. He is also a member of a metal-influenced project, Random Noise Generator, and the band Metallic Taste of Blood.