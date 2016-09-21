Colin EdwinBorn 2 July 1970
Colin Edwin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-07-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3db03b5f-99c5-45b3-bbdb-6876784911a5
Colin Edwin Biography (Wikipedia)
Colin Edwin is an Australian musician. From 1993 to 2011 he was a member of the British progressive rock band Porcupine Tree, where he played both fretted and fretless bass guitar, double bass and guimbri. Currently, Edwin is a member of Ex-Wise Heads, a long running collaboration with multi instrumentalist Geoff Leigh which mixes ethnic, ambient, and post-modern influences. He is also a member of a metal-influenced project, Random Noise Generator, and the band Metallic Taste of Blood.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Colin Edwin Tracks
Sort by
Kupala
Colin Edwin
Kupala
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kupala
Performer
Last played on
Colin Edwin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist