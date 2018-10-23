Opera Orchestra of New YorkFormed 1971
Opera Orchestra of New York
1971
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Opera Orchestra of New York (also known as OONY) specializes in the performance of opera in concert form. It is particularly known for its work in presenting rarely performed repertory. Among the numerous American premieres it has presented are Puccini’s Edgar, Boito’s Nerone, and Smetana’s Libuše.
Edgar - Prelude to Act 4
Giacomo Puccini
Edgar - Prelude to Act 4
Edgar - Prelude to Act 4
Le Cid - opera in 4 acts - Act 2; Ballet music
Bryne Camp Chorale, Opera Orchestra of New York, Jules Massenet & José van Dam
Le Cid - opera in 4 acts - Act 2; Ballet music
Le Cid - opera in 4 acts - Act 2; Ballet music
