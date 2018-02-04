Barbra Lica
Barbra Lica is a Canadian jazz singer and songwriter based in Toronto. She was named one of Canada's top upcoming female jazz artists and was the first runner-up in the 2013 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Competition. Lica received her first Juno Award nomination in 2017 for I'm Still Learning under the category Vocal Jazz Album of the Year.
