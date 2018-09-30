Jed GrimesSinger-songwriter
Jed Grimes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3da917f3-8fca-4bd9-9ac1-4781e743545c
Jed Grimes Tracks
Sort by
Guard Yer Man Weel
Jed Grimes
Guard Yer Man Weel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guard Yer Man Weel
Performer
Last played on
Salt otEarth
Jed Grimes
Salt otEarth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salt otEarth
Performer
Last played on
Byker Hill
Jed Grimes
Byker Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Byker Hill
Last played on
Rake and Rambling Boy
Jed Grimes
Rake and Rambling Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rake and Rambling Boy
Last played on
The Sky is Cryin'
Jed Grimes
The Sky is Cryin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sky is Cryin'
Performer
Last played on
Little Sadie
Jed Grimes
Little Sadie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Sadie
Performer
Last played on
You Must Go
Jed Grimes
You Must Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Must Go
Last played on
Pride of Kildare
Jed Grimes
Pride of Kildare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pride of Kildare
Last played on
The Snow it Melts the Soonest
Jed Grimes
The Snow it Melts the Soonest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spalpeen Aroon/An Phisloach
Jed Grimes
Spalpeen Aroon/An Phisloach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lambs in the Green Hills
Jed Grimes
The Lambs in the Green Hills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Remembered
Jed Grimes
Only Remembered
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Remembered
Last played on
Dulce est Decorum Est
Jed Grimes
Dulce est Decorum Est
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dulce est Decorum Est
Last played on
Farewell to Bon County
Jed Grimes
Farewell to Bon County
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New York Trader
Jed Grimes
New York Trader
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New York Trader
Last played on
Hughie the Graeme
Jed Grimes
Hughie the Graeme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hughie the Graeme
Tom Paine's Bones
Jed Grimes
Tom Paine's Bones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tom Paine's Bones
Bold Fisherman
Jed Grimes
Bold Fisherman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bold Fisherman
Danville Girl
Jed Grimes
Danville Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danville Girl
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jed Grimes
Jed Grimes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist