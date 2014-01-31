Pat SmearBorn 5 August 1959
Pat Smear
1959-08-05
Pat Smear Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Albert Ruthenberg (born August 5, 1959), better known by the stage name Pat Smear, is an American musician and actor. He was a founding member of punk band the Germs, and was the touring guitarist for grunge band Nirvana from 1993 to 1994. After Nirvana ended, its drummer Dave Grohl went on to become the frontman of rock band Foo Fighters; Smear soon joined on guitar, and has since recorded four studio albums and a live album with the band.
Pat Smear Tracks
Cut Me Some Slack
Paul McCartney
Cut Me Some Slack
Cut Me Some Slack
Your Wife Is Calling (feat. Pat Smear, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes & Taylor Hawkins)
Lee Ving
Your Wife Is Calling (feat. Pat Smear, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes & Taylor Hawkins)
Your Wife Is Calling (feat. Pat Smear, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes & Taylor Hawkins)
