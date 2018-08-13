Iron ButterflyFormed 1966. Disbanded 2012
Iron Butterfly
1966
Iron Butterfly Biography (Wikipedia)
Iron Butterfly is an American rock band best known for the 1968 hit "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida", providing a dramatic sound that led the way towards the development of hard rock and heavy metal music. Formed in San Diego, California, among band members who used to be "arch enemies", their heyday was the late 1960s, but the band has been reincarnated with various members with varying levels of success, with no new recordings since 1975. The band's seminal 1968 album In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida is among the world's 40 best-selling albums, selling more than 30 million copies. Iron Butterfly is also notable for being the first group to receive an RIAA platinum album award.
Iron Butterfly Tracks
In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
Iron Butterfly
In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
Last played on
Real Fright
Iron Butterfly
Real Fright
Real Fright
Last played on
In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida [Guitar & Live Intro]
Iron Butterfly
In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida [Guitar & Live Intro]
Iron Butterfly Theme
Iron Butterfly
Iron Butterfly Theme
Iron Butterfly Theme
Last played on
