Sally PotterBorn 19 September 1949
Sally Potter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-09-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3da2c203-3813-4551-8d5c-0f2bbfa7b7f7
Sally Potter Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlotte Sally Potter OBE (born 19 September 1949) is an English film director and screenwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sally Potter Tracks
Sort by
ORLANDO (1993): Maze
Sally Potter
ORLANDO (1993): Maze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ORLANDO (1993): Maze
Last played on
Sally Potter Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist