Madleen KaneBorn 4 March 1958
Madleen Kane
1958-03-04
Madleen Kane Biography (Wikipedia)
Madleen Kane (born 4 March 1958 in Malmö, Sweden), is a Swedish model and singer. A former Elite fashion model (height 180 cm / 5'11" - weight 47 kg / 103 lbs), she worked since age 17 for the German fashion magazine Burda Moden. She was published seminaked in two issues of Playboy magazine (in April 1978 for French edition and in April 1979 for Spanish edition). In addition, she had five Top 10 hits on the US Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Madleen Kane Tracks
Rough Diamond
Madleen Kane
Rough Diamond
Rough Diamond
Last played on
Fever
Madleen Kane
Fever
Fever
Last played on
Want You, Need You, Love You
Madleen Kane
Want You, Need You, Love You
Cherchez Pas
Madleen Kane
Cherchez Pas
Cherchez Pas
Last played on
