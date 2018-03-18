Madleen Kane (born 4 March 1958 in Malmö, Sweden), is a Swedish model and singer. A former Elite fashion model (height 180 cm / 5'11" - weight 47 kg / 103 lbs), she worked since age 17 for the German fashion magazine Burda Moden. She was published seminaked in two issues of Playboy magazine (in April 1978 for French edition and in April 1979 for Spanish edition). In addition, she had five Top 10 hits on the US Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart in the late 1970s and early 1980s.