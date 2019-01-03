Carlos NúñezBorn 16 July 1971
Carlos Núñez
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqg02.jpg
1971-07-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d9ba6f0-c4ed-450b-a150-37e2ebf13e77
Carlos Núñez Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlos Núñez Muñoz (born 1971) is a Galician musician and multi-instrumentalist who plays the gaita, the traditional Galician bagpipe, Galician flute, ocarina, Irish flute, whistle and low whistle.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carlos Núñez Tracks
Sort by
The Flight Of The Earls
Carlos Núñez
The Flight Of The Earls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
The Flight Of The Earls
Last played on
The Football March
Trad.
The Football March
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
The Football March
Last played on
Ponthus et Sidoine
Trad.
Ponthus et Sidoine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Ponthus et Sidoine
Last played on
The Football March & Two Reels
Carlos Núñez
The Football March & Two Reels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
The Football March & Two Reels
Last played on
Brotherhood of Stars
Carlos Núñez
Brotherhood of Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Brotherhood of Stars
Last played on
A COSTA DE GALICIA (feat. Sharon Shannon)
Carlos Núñez
A COSTA DE GALICIA (feat. Sharon Shannon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
A COSTA DE GALICIA (feat. Sharon Shannon)
Last played on
THE FOOTBALL MATCH/NAMELESS/NAME/ESS
Carlos Núñez
THE FOOTBALL MATCH/NAMELESS/NAME/ESS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
THE FOOTBALL MATCH/NAMELESS/NAME/ESS
Last played on
Sea Sky
Carlos Núñez
Sea Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Sea Sky
Last played on
MILLENIUM SUITE: THE NEW RIGGED SHIP
Aly Bain
MILLENIUM SUITE: THE NEW RIGGED SHIP
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
MILLENIUM SUITE: THE NEW RIGGED SHIP
Last played on
Aires De Pontevedra
Carlos Núñez
Aires De Pontevedra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Aires De Pontevedra
Last played on
JIGS AND BULLS
Carlos Núñez
JIGS AND BULLS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
JIGS AND BULLS
Last played on
Dawn
Carlos Núñez
Dawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Dawn
Last played on
THE OTHER LAND'S END
Carlos Núñez
THE OTHER LAND'S END
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
THE OTHER LAND'S END
Last played on
A COSTA DE GALICIA
Carlos Núñez
A COSTA DE GALICIA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
A COSTA DE GALICIA
Last played on
Costa De Galicia (feat. Dan Ar Braz)
Carlos Núñez
Costa De Galicia (feat. Dan Ar Braz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Costa De Galicia (feat. Dan Ar Braz)
Last played on
Galician Carol
Carlos Núñez
Galician Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Galician Carol
Last played on
The Three Pipers
Carlos Núñez
The Three Pipers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
The Three Pipers
Last played on
A Irmandade Das Estrelas
Carlos Núñez
A Irmandade Das Estrelas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
A Irmandade Das Estrelas
Last played on
St Patrick's An Dro
Carlos Núñez
St Patrick's An Dro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
St Patrick's An Dro
Last played on
Pasacorredoiras (with Sharon Shannon)
Carlos Núñez
Pasacorredoiras (with Sharon Shannon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Pasacorredoiras (with Sharon Shannon)
Last played on
Padaria Eletrica Da Barra
Carlos Núñez
Padaria Eletrica Da Barra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Padaria Eletrica Da Barra
Last played on
Galicien libre a Paris
Carlos Núñez
Galicien libre a Paris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Galicien libre a Paris
Last played on
Dancing with Rosina
Carlos Núñez
Dancing with Rosina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Dancing with Rosina
Last played on
Black Shadow (with Luz Casal)
Carlos Núñez
Black Shadow (with Luz Casal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Nua Bretoa
Carlos Núñez
Nua Bretoa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Nua Bretoa
Last played on
Danza Da Lua En Santiago
Carlos Núñez
Danza Da Lua En Santiago
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Nau Breton
Carlos Núñez
Nau Breton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Nau Breton
Last played on
Marcha do Entrelazado de Allariz
Carlos Núñez
Marcha do Entrelazado de Allariz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Marcha do Entrelazado de Allariz
Last played on
Mambo
Carlos Núñez
Mambo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg02.jpglink
Mambo
Last played on
Carlos Núñez Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist