I See Hawks In L.A. is an alternative country group from Los Angeles, California founded in 1999 by Rob Waller and brothers Paul and Anthony Lacques with the support of established West Coast country rock bassist David Jackson. Their music incorporates the traditional elements of country music, vocal harmonies and traditional instruments including acoustic guitar and fiddle.

Their 2001 debut album, I See Hawks In L.A., (featuring ex-Dave Alvin and Dwight Yoakam fiddle player Brantley Kearns and an album cover designed by ex-Vision Street Wear artist Andy Takakjian) made the Alternative Country Chart and led them to perform regularly in country music clubs in California, joined by ex-Strawberry Alarm Clock and Hank Thompson bassist Paul Marshall and Dwight Yoakam's drummer Shawn Nourse. With this core line-up now established they went on to record four more albums (as of summer 2010) and tour more widely, including a 2006 tour of the US and Europe with Tony Gilkyson and another European tour in 2008. They have since opened shows for Lucinda Williams and Chris Hillman, the former Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers musician who played on I See Hawks in L.A.'s third album along with a number of respected country music session musicians such as Rick Shea, Tommy Funderburk, Cody Bryant and Danny McGough. The band continues to play regularly and has become one of the best-known country music acts in Southern California. Their albums have had country music chart success and they were named Best Country Artist by LA Weekly in 2002 and 2003. From 2003 to 2006 they enjoyed a residency at Cole's Pacific Electric Buffet in downtown Los Angeles and they regularly appear at The Echo (venue) in Echo Park, CA, and Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California. They have also appeared at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, the Gram Parsons tribute Gram fest in Joshua Tree, California, and the Seattle Hempfest.