Susan CadoganBorn 2 November 1951
Susan Cadogan (born Alison Anne Cadogan, 2 November 1951 in Kingston, Jamaica) is a reggae singer best known for her hit records in the 1970s.
Hurt So Good
Something
Fever
Love Me Baby
It Hurts So Good
Don't Know Why
Do It Baby
