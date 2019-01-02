Malojian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d988efc-87dd-4790-9b20-97a685186738
Malojian Performances & Interviews
- Malojian In Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lprh3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lprh3.jpg2017-11-01T13:50:00.000ZListen to Malojian performing live in session for ATL - 'Ambulance Song' and 'Beard Song'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05lpr4c
Malojian In Session
- Malojian - Ambulance Songhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05gr1cg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05gr1cg.jpg2017-09-20T15:36:00.000ZMalojian performs 'Ambulance Song' in session for Ralph McLean's 'Local Voices'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05gqyr6
Malojian - Ambulance Song
- Malojian's Latest Lineuphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05b84x7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05b84x7.jpg2017-08-01T11:39:00.000ZStevie Scullion on the latest Malojian lineup, filled with rock royalty!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05b84qb
Malojian's Latest Lineup
- Malojian - Some New Boneshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056gd7s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056gd7s.jpg2017-06-20T14:42:00.000ZATL's Track for the Day #497, Tuesday 20th June 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056g8yd
Malojian - Some New Bones
- Malojian - This Is Nowhere (Aren't You Lonely)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gdk0b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gdk0b.jpg2016-11-15T11:45:00.000ZATL's Track for the Day #377, Tuesday 15th Novemberhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gdknz
Malojian - This Is Nowhere (Aren't You Lonely)
Malojian Tracks
Sort by
Purity Of Your Smile
Malojian
Purity Of Your Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Purity Of Your Smile
Last played on
Between The Pylons
Malojian
Between The Pylons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Between The Pylons
Last played on
Beardness
Malojian
Beardness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beardness
Last played on
Hanging On The Glow
Malojian
Hanging On The Glow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hanging On The Glow
Last played on
Ambulance Song
Malojian
Ambulance Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ambulance Song
Last played on
Some New Bones
Malojian
Some New Bones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some New Bones
Last played on
Beard Song
Malojian
Beard Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beard Song
Last played on
Communion Girls
Malojian
Communion Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Communion Girls
Last played on
Damp
Malojian
Damp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Damp
Last played on
Northern Stars (feat. Malojian and Matt McGinn)
Ben Glover
Northern Stars (feat. Malojian and Matt McGinn)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Northern Stars (feat. Malojian and Matt McGinn)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
A new Armageddon
Malojian
A new Armageddon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A new Armageddon
Last played on
Watch The Rain>
Malojian
Watch The Rain>
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watch The Rain>
Last played on
Let Your Weirdness Carry You Home
Malojian
Let Your Weirdness Carry You Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great Decline
Malojian
The Great Decline
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great Decline
Last played on
Playlists featuring Malojian
Malojian Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist