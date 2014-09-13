Kendra Morris (born April 10, 1981) is an American soul singer-songwriter based in New York City, originally from St. Petersburg, Florida. She was a contestant on Fuse TV's Redemption Song. She was signed to Wax Poetics, and in 2011 released her first single, "Concrete Waves" (which later received a remix from DJ Premier). Also in 2011, she joined Dennis Coffey on tour, performing lead vocals. Her debut album, Banshee, was released in August 2012 from Naïve Records. Her sophomore release Mockingbird, a covers record was released on Wax Poetics on July 30, 2013. In 2013, her cover of Pink Floyd's "Shine On You Crazy Diamond" was featured in early trailers for the film Dead Man Down. The use of the song was well received, with Movieline calling it "kind of amazing", ScreenCrush saying it "lends the movie an eerie and beautiful grandeur", and BuzzSugar said the "powerful" song was what made the trailer "pop".

2013 also saw the use of Kendra's song titled Banshee on Season one of SHOWTIME series Ray Donovan. The song was featured at the end of episode 10 entitled "Fite Nite".