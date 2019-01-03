Duncan Chisholm (born 31 October 1968) is a Scottish fiddle player and composer. He has released six solo albums as a solo artist. His studio album, Affric, released in 2012, was longlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award. In 2018, he released a sixth studio album, titled Sandwood. He tours with the Scottish Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis' band. He is also a founder member of the folk rock group Wolfstone. He played fiddle for Runrig.