Duncan ChisholmBorn 31 October 1968
Duncan Chisholm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-10-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d95e7b1-8f66-4d86-80d3-0f41d258ac88
Duncan Chisholm Biography (Wikipedia)
Duncan Chisholm (born 31 October 1968) is a Scottish fiddle player and composer. He has released six solo albums as a solo artist. His studio album, Affric, released in 2012, was longlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award. In 2018, he released a sixth studio album, titled Sandwood. He tours with the Scottish Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis' band. He is also a founder member of the folk rock group Wolfstone. He played fiddle for Runrig.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Duncan Chisholm Performances & Interviews
Duncan Chisholm Tracks
Sort by
Perfect Storm
Duncan Chisholm
Perfect Storm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perfect Storm
Last played on
The Burial Clouds
Duncan Chisholm
The Burial Clouds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Burial Clouds
Last played on
The House In Rose Valley
Duncan Chisholm
The House In Rose Valley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The House In Rose Valley
Last played on
North To Cape Wrath / The Dark Reel
Duncan Chisholm
North To Cape Wrath / The Dark Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
North To Cape Wrath / The Dark Reel
Last played on
Moonlight On Loch Ness
Duncan Chisholm
Moonlight On Loch Ness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonlight On Loch Ness
Last played on
Nuair Bhios Mi Leam Fhin
Duncan Chisholm
Nuair Bhios Mi Leam Fhin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nuair Bhios Mi Leam Fhin
Last played on
Lorient Morning / Waltz of The Grey River
Duncan Chisholm
Lorient Morning / Waltz of The Grey River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chi Mi' n Geamhradh
Duncan Chisholm
Chi Mi' n Geamhradh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chi Mi' n Geamhradh
Last played on
A Precious Place
Duncan Chisholm
A Precious Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Precious Place
Last played on
Sonny Brogan's/Burkes
Duncan Chisholm
Sonny Brogan's/Burkes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonny Brogan's/Burkes
Last played on
The White Bird
Duncan Chisholm
The White Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The White Bird
Last played on
Night In That Land
Duncan Chisholm
Night In That Land
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night In That Land
Last played on
Camhanaich Air Machair / Captain Carswell
Duncan Chisholm
Camhanaich Air Machair / Captain Carswell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The 303 / The Knockard Elf / Turdo Shandy
Duncan Chisholm
The 303 / The Knockard Elf / Turdo Shandy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speeches
Mike Vass
Speeches
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speeches
Last played on
LORIENT REPRISE/ILLEAN AIGH/WE'RE A CASE THE BUNCH OF US
Duncan Chisholm
LORIENT REPRISE/ILLEAN AIGH/WE'RE A CASE THE BUNCH OF US
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Haze Across the Sun
Duncan Chisholm
Haze Across the Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Haze Across the Sun
Last played on
Unknown Air
Duncan Chisholm
Unknown Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unknown Air
Last played on
Danns' a luideagan Odhar
Donald Shaw
Danns' a luideagan Odhar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mb7p5.jpglink
Danns' a luideagan Odhar
Last played on
Dizzy Blue
Duncan Chisholm
Dizzy Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dizzy Blue
Last played on
Major Manson's Farewell To Clachantrushal / PM Jim Christie Of Wic k / The Rizla
Ivan Drever
Major Manson's Farewell To Clachantrushal / PM Jim Christie Of Wic k / The Rizla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltz Of The Grey River
Duncan Chisholm
Waltz Of The Grey River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltz Of The Grey River
Last played on
Marnie Swanson/The Grey Coast/MacFadden's Reel
Duncan Chisholm
Marnie Swanson/The Grey Coast/MacFadden's Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mouth Music and Tunes Set
Trad.
Mouth Music and Tunes Set
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4kn.jpglink
Mouth Music and Tunes Set
Last played on
An Ribhinn Donn
Duncan Chisholm
An Ribhinn Donn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Ribhinn Donn
Last played on
The Exile Reels / The Head Roaster / The Last Mile
Duncan Chisholm
The Exile Reels / The Head Roaster / The Last Mile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Precious Place
Duncan Chisholm
A Precious Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Precious Place
The Erchless Scout
Duncan Chisholm
The Erchless Scout
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Erchless Scout
Unknown air
Traditional Scottish, Duncan Chisholm, Greg Lawson, Innes Watson & Su-a Lee
Unknown air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unknown air
Composer
Playlists featuring Duncan Chisholm
Duncan Chisholm Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Mànran - MSR
-
Ross Ainslie, Ross Wilson, Angus Lyon, Smita Bellur, Asin Khan Langa and Sawai Khan - Pokesdown Waltz
-
Late Junction at the Edinburgh festivals 2017
-
Ross Ainslie & Ali Hutton
-
Mànran - MSR
-
Mànran - An Da La
-
Blazin’ Fiddles - Fashion of the Lasses
-
Blazin’ Fiddles - Norwegian
-
Tim Edey and Ross Ainslie - Celtic Connections Session
Back to artist