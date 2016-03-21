67 Special
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d95a7ef-d055-4f32-9176-49ff272e0304
67 Special Biography (Wikipedia)
67 Special is a rock band based in Melbourne, Australia. The band was formed in 2001, and went on to release two EPs and two full-length albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
67 Special Tracks
Sort by
Take It There
67 Special
Take It There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take It There
Last played on
67 Special Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist