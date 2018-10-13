the innocence missionFormed 1985
the innocence mission
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d921e76-94c4-48c8-9f18-c2d96a8e53c9
the innocence mission Biography (Wikipedia)
The Innocence Mission is an indie folk band composed of Karen Peris (née McCullough), her husband (and fellow guitarist) Don Peris, and Mike Bitts (on bass guitar). The band was formed in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, when the members met during a Catholic school production of Godspell. Although all members of the band have contributed to their music, Karen Peris is their main writer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
the innocence mission Tracks
Sort by
Green Bus
the innocence mission
Green Bus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Bus
Last played on
Records From Your Room
the innocence mission
Records From Your Room
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look Out From Your Window
the innocence mission
Look Out From Your Window
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look Out From Your Window
Last played on
Sun on the Square
the innocence mission
Sun on the Square
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sun on the Square
Last played on
Lakes Of Canada
the innocence mission
Lakes Of Canada
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lakes Of Canada
Last played on
Spring
the innocence mission
Spring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spring
Last played on
July
the innocence mission
July
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
July
Last played on
All The Weather
the innocence mission
All The Weather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Weather
Last played on
Mile-Marker
the innocence mission
Mile-Marker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mile-Marker
Last played on
gentle the rain at home
the innocence mission
gentle the rain at home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
gentle the rain at home
Last played on
Rain
the innocence mission
Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rain
Last played on
Rain (Setting Out In The Leaf Boat)
the innocence mission
Rain (Setting Out In The Leaf Boat)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rain (Setting Out In The Leaf Boat)
Last played on
God is Love
the innocence mission
God is Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God is Love
Last played on
The Happy Mondays
the innocence mission
The Happy Mondays
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Happy Mondays
Last played on
Colors Of The World
the innocence mission
Colors Of The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colors Of The World
Last played on
Brotherhood of Man
the innocence mission
Brotherhood of Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brotherhood of Man
Last played on
the innocence mission Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist