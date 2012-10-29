Margaret Ann "Peggy" Lipton (born August 30, 1946) is an American actress and former model. Lipton became an overnight success through her best-known role as flower child Julie Barnes in the ABC counterculture television series The Mod Squad (1968–1973) for which she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Drama in 1970. Her fifty-year career in television, film, and on stage included many roles, most notably that of Norma Jennings in David Lynch's surreal Twin Peaks. Lipton was married to the musician and producer Quincy Jones and is mother to their two daughters, Rashida Jones and Kidada Jones, who also became actresses.