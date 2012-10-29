Peggy LiptonBorn 30 August 1946
Peggy Lipton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-08-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d89cd29-9044-40ee-ad72-55c6381ca640
Peggy Lipton Biography (Wikipedia)
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Lipton (born August 30, 1946) is an American actress and former model. Lipton became an overnight success through her best-known role as flower child Julie Barnes in the ABC counterculture television series The Mod Squad (1968–1973) for which she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Drama in 1970. Her fifty-year career in television, film, and on stage included many roles, most notably that of Norma Jennings in David Lynch's surreal Twin Peaks. Lipton was married to the musician and producer Quincy Jones and is mother to their two daughters, Rashida Jones and Kidada Jones, who also became actresses.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peggy Lipton Tracks
Sort by
Louis
Peggy Lipton
Louis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Louis
Last played on
Peggy Lipton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist