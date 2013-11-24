Anita Best C.M. is a teacher, broadcaster, and well-known singer from the Atlantic province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

With Genevieve Lehr, Best collected the songs for Come and I Will Sing You: A Newfoundland Songbook, spending years travelling around the province collecting songs from anyone who cared to sing.

Best was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in 2011. The citation read, in part, "As a singer, storyteller and archivist, she has been active in collecting and performing the songs and tales of her ancestors, ensuring this priceless cultural legacy is not lost to future generations."