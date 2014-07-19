Bobby BraddockBorn 5 August 1940
Bobby Braddock
1940-08-05
Bobby Braddock Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Valentine Braddock (born August 5, 1940) is an American country songwriter and record producer. A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Braddock has contributed numerous hit songs during more than 40 years in the industry, including 13 number-one hit singles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobby Braddock Tracks
Gear Bustin' Sort Of A Feller
Last played on
Dolly Parton's Hits
Last played on
