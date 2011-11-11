Evan ChristopherBorn 31 August 1974
Evan Christopher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-08-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d84ce11-60e0-47df-80bd-58dd3e054a3a
Evan Christopher Biography (Wikipedia)
Evan Christopher (born August 31, 1969 in Long Beach, California) is an American clarinetist and composer based in New Orleans, Louisiana. Recognized mainly for a personal brand of "contemporary early-jazz", he strives to extend the legacy of the clarinet style created by early New Orleans clarinetists such as Lorenzo Tio Jr., Sidney Bechet, Omer Simeon, Barney Bigard, and Johnny Dodds.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Evan Christopher Tracks
Sort by
Go Outside
Evan Christopher
Go Outside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go Outside
Last played on
Name of My Heart
Evan Christopher
Name of My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Name of My Heart
Last played on
My Home Is In A Southern Town
Evan Christopher
My Home Is In A Southern Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Home Is In A Southern Town
Last played on
Feerie
Evan Christopher
Feerie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feerie
Creole Eyes
Evan Christopher
Creole Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Creole Eyes
Django a la Creole
Evan Christopher
Django a la Creole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Django a la Creole
Tropical Moon
Evan Christopher
Tropical Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tropical Moon
Evan Christopher Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist