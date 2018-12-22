Midori TakadaBorn 21 December 1951
Midori Takada
1951-12-21
Midori Takada Biography (Wikipedia)
Midori Takada (Japanese: 高田みどり) is a Japanese composer and percussionist. She has been known to combine East Asian music and jazz. She performs solo as well as with groups, in particular, with Mkwaju Ensemble.
Takada played her first concert in 1978 in Berlin.
Le Renard Bleu (Blue Fox) - excerpt
Upcoming Events
7
Apr
2019
Midori Takada, Lafawndah
Barbican Centre, London, UK
