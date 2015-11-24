Dufus is an American band, led by Seth Faergolzia since 1997. The band is known (affectionately) for their revolving door membership, where they may start one tour with two members, and the next with upwards of twenty.[1] Seth Faergolzia (Seth Hebert) is the mainstay of the group but sometimes tours as a solo artist. He is also a sculptor, clothing designer and author. The music itself is difficult to pin down, as it is primarily experimental in nature, but still manages to maintain a melodic centre. Justin Cober-Lake, in his 1:3:1 review for PopMatters puts it simply, "If all this sounds crazy to you, you're on the right track."

In 2010, since the dissolution of Dufus, Seth has been heading an ever-evolving musical endeavor known as 23 Psaegz.