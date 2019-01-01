Lee Seong-hwa (Hangul: 이성화; born December 8, 1986), known as Gray (Hangul: 그레이, stylized as GRAY) is a South Korean singer, rapper and record producer. Gray debuted in 2012 and is currently signed to hip hop record label AOMG. In 2016, he appeared as a judge on the reality television program Show Me the Money 5.