GRAYKorean rapper/producer. Born 8 December 1986
GRAY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d8084a9-656e-497b-a368-04b59fd75ce0
GRAY Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Seong-hwa (Hangul: 이성화; born December 8, 1986), known as Gray (Hangul: 그레이, stylized as GRAY) is a South Korean singer, rapper and record producer. Gray debuted in 2012 and is currently signed to hip hop record label AOMG. In 2016, he appeared as a judge on the reality television program Show Me the Money 5.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
GRAY Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist