Armando Manzanero Biography (Wikipedia)
Armando Manzanero-Canché (born in Mérida, Yucatán on 7 December 1935) is a Mexican musician, singer, and composer of Maya descent, widely considered the premier Mexican romantic composer of the postwar era and one of the most successful composers of Latin America. He received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in United States in 2014. He is the current president of the Mexican Society of Authors and Composers (Sociedad de Autores y Compositores de México).
