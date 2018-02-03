Pro Arte Orchestra of LondonFounded 1985. Formed 1985
Pro Arte Orchestra of London
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d7e9d1f-1680-47ba-82a7-ad5af6e73eb5
Tracks
Sort by
Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003): Griet's Theme
Alexandre Desplat
Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003): Griet's Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmn4.jpglink
Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003): Griet's Theme
Last played on
Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003): Vermeer's Studio
Alexandre Desplat
Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003): Vermeer's Studio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmn4.jpglink
Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003): Vermeer's Studio
Last played on
KNIGHT MOVES (1992): Game's Over
Anne Dudley
KNIGHT MOVES (1992): Game's Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
KNIGHT MOVES (1992): Game's Over
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist