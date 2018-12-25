The PriestsRoman Catholic Priests from Northern Ireland. Formed 2008
The Priests
2008
The Priests Biography (Wikipedia)
The Priests are a classical musical group, made up of three Roman Catholic priests from the Diocese of Down and Connor. Fr. Eugene and his brother Fr. Martin O'Hagan are originally from the village of Claudy, County Londonderry with the family now residing in Derry whilst Fr. David Delargy is from Ballymena, County Antrim.
The Priests Performances & Interviews
The Priests and Agatha Pethers - How Great Thou Art
2016-04-26
Recorded at Maida Vale Studios for 'At the Foot of the Cross 2016'.
The Priests and Agatha Pethers - How Great Thou Art
The Priests - The Old Rugged Cross
2016-04-26
Recorded at Maida Vale Studios for 'At the Foot of the Cross 2016'.
The Priests - The Old Rugged Cross
The Priests Tracks
Peace On Earth
The Priests
Peace On Earth
Peace On Earth
Hark the Herald Angels Sing
The Priests
Hark the Herald Angels Sing
Hark the Herald Angels Sing
Irish Blessing
The Priests
Irish Blessing
Irish Blessing
Silent Night
The Priests
Silent Night
Silent Night
O Come All Ye Faithful
The Priests
O Come All Ye Faithful
O Come All Ye Faithful
Benedictus
The Priests
Benedictus
Benedictus
Lord Of The Dance
The Priests
Lord Of The Dance
Lord Of The Dance
How Great Thou Art
The Priests
How Great Thou Art
How Great Thou Art
Morning has Broken
The Priests
Morning has Broken
Morning has Broken
