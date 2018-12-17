Nina Nastasia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqw0d.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d7b2f63-31a4-434b-91c7-58f6231bd9ad
Nina Nastasia Biography (Wikipedia)
Nina Nastasia (born May 13, 1966) is an American folk singer-songwriter. A native of Los Angeles, she first came to prominence in New York City in 2000 after Radio 1 disc jockey John Peel began giving her debut album, Dogs, airplay. The album earned Nastasia a cult following, and was re-released in 2004. Her third album, You Follow Me (2007), was a collaboration with Australian drummer Jim White of Dirty Three.
As of 2018, Nastasia has released a total of six studio albums, each produced by Steve Albini. Her musical style has been described as folk and country-influenced with neo-Gothic overtones, often featuring sparse acoustic guitar accompanied by string arrangements.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nina Nastasia Tracks
Handmade Card
Handmade Card
Handmade Card
A Kind Of Courage (6 Music Session, 25 May 2010)
A Kind Of Courage (6 Music Session, 25 May 2010)
Wakes (6 Music Session, 25 May 2010)
Wakes (6 Music Session, 25 May 2010)
Wakes (6 Music Session, 25 May 2010)
This Familiar Way (6 Music Session, 25 May 2010)
This Familiar Way (6 Music Session, 25 May 2010)
Outlaster (6 Music Session, 25 May 2010)
Outlaster (6 Music Session, 25 May 2010)
Too Much In Between
Too Much In Between
Too Much In Between
Gigi's Yard
Gigi's Yard
Gigi's Yard
Oh, My Stars
Oh, My Stars
Oh, My Stars
A Dogs Life
A Dogs Life
A Dogs Life
There Is No Train
Jim White & Nina Nastasia
There Is No Train
There Is No Train
Stormy Weather
Stormy Weather
Stormy Weather
Bird Of Cuzco
Bird Of Cuzco
Bird Of Cuzco
Why Don't You Stay Home?
Why Don't You Stay Home?
Why Don't You Stay Home?
You Can Take Your Time
You Can Take Your Time
You Can Take Your Time
One Turned In
One Turned In
One Turned In
Jim's Room
Jim's Room
Jim's Room
Lee
Lee
Lee
Underground
Underground
Underground
Treehouse Song
Treehouse Song
Treehouse Song
Moves Away
Moves Away
Moves Away
Outlaster
Outlaster
Outlaster
This Familiar Way
This Familiar Way
This Familiar Way
Cry, Cry, Cry
Cry, Cry, Cry
Cry, Cry, Cry
A Kind Of Courage
A Kind Of Courage
A Kind Of Courage
