Nina Nastasia (born May 13, 1966) is an American folk singer-songwriter. A native of Los Angeles, she first came to prominence in New York City in 2000 after Radio 1 disc jockey John Peel began giving her debut album, Dogs, airplay. The album earned Nastasia a cult following, and was re-released in 2004. Her third album, You Follow Me (2007), was a collaboration with Australian drummer Jim White of Dirty Three.

As of 2018, Nastasia has released a total of six studio albums, each produced by Steve Albini. Her musical style has been described as folk and country-influenced with neo-Gothic overtones, often featuring sparse acoustic guitar accompanied by string arrangements.