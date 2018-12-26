Ronnie Hilton (26 January 1926 – 21 February 2001) was an English singer and radio presenter. According to his obituary in The Guardian newspaper, "For a time Hilton was a star – strictly for home consumption – with nine Top 20 hits between 1954 and 1957, that transitional era between 78 and 45rpm records. A quarter of a century later he became the voice of BBC Radio 2's Sounds of the Fifties series".