Ronnie HiltonBorn 26 January 1926. Died 21 February 2001
Ronnie Hilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronnie Hilton (26 January 1926 – 21 February 2001) was an English singer and radio presenter. According to his obituary in The Guardian newspaper, "For a time Hilton was a star – strictly for home consumption – with nine Top 20 hits between 1954 and 1957, that transitional era between 78 and 45rpm records. A quarter of a century later he became the voice of BBC Radio 2's Sounds of the Fifties series".
Ronnie Hilton Tracks
Windmill In Old Amsterdam
Ronnie Hilton
The Wonder Of You
Ronnie Hilton
Miracle Of Love
Ronnie Hilton
Good, Bad But Beautiful
Ronnie Hilton
Hey, Look Me Over
Ronnie Hilton
No Other Love
Ronnie Hilton
Wonder Of You
Ronnie Hilton
The Impossible Dream
Ronnie Hilton
Veni Vidi Vici (Collaro)
Ronnie Hilton
Around The World
Ronnie Hilton
Who Are We
Ronnie Hilton
I Still Believe
Ronnie Hilton
Young And Foolish
Ronnie Hilton
Don't Let The Rain Come Down
Ronnie Hilton
The very first Christmas of all
Ronnie Hilton
The Gift
Ronnie Hilton
Time on my Hands
Ronnie Hilton
Woman In Love
Ronnie Hilton
I Saw A Mouse
Ronnie Hilton
The Ugly Bug Ball
Ronnie Hilton
Veni Vidi Vici
Ronnie Hilton
No Other Love (From Me And Juliet)
Ronnie Hilton
Little Do You Know
Ronnie Hilton
