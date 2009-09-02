The Boggs was an independent rock band from New York City formed by Jason Friedman in 2001. Original band members Friedman, Ezekiel Healy, Bradford Conroy and Phil Roebuck met as subway buskers in New York and became a part of the then burgeoning "New New York" scene that included groups like The Rapture, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Calla, Interpol, and The Walkmen.

Their debut album We Are The Boggs We Are (Arena Rock Recording Co.) was a punk re-telling of Harry Smith’s Anthology of American Folk Music that the band mockingly dubbed ‘Archival no-wave’. The Boggs also contributed a compilation track for This Is Next Year: A Brooklyn-Based Compilation in 2001 (Arena Rock Recording Co.).

The follow-up, Stitches, recast the band’s sound as a type of acoustic post-punk. Some reviews compared the record to a more artsy Pogues or more country-blues based Echo & the Bunnymen.

Their third album "Forts", once again recast the sound of the band. The band's official biography found on their Myspace page describes it as, "proto post folk garage punk folk punk blues and disco."