Robert HollBorn 10 March 1947
Robert Holl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04psmp0.jpg
1947-03-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d738c4e-453b-4a91-971a-ed3d9e6fd07e
Robert Holl Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Holl (born 10 March 1947 in Rotterdam) is a Dutch bass-baritone classical singer. Holl studied first in the Netherlands, then, after winning the first prize at the 1971 International Vocal Competition ´s-Hertogenbosch (IVC) in the city of 's-Hertogenbosch, he went to study with Hans Hotter in Munich.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Holl Tracks
Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Act II: Den Tag seh' ich erscheinen
Richard Wagner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Mentre ti lascio, o figlia - aria for bass and orchestra (K.513)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Choir
Salieri's Aria from Mozart and Salieri - opera in 1 act (Op.48)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Symphony No 9 in D minor, Op 125, 'Choral' (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Choir
Pimen's Monologue from 'Boris Godunov'
Modest Mussorgsky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
Symphony No 6 in F major, Op 68, 'Pastoral'
Ludwig van Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Choir
Mass in D minor H.22.11 (Missa in angustiis (Nelson mass))
Joseph Haydn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Recueillement
Alphons Diepenbrock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psmp0.jpglink
Schwanengesang - Song-Cycle D.957 (extracts)
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Was mir behagt, ist nur die muntre Jagd! 'Hunt Cantata', BWV208
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Mer Hahn en neue Oberkeet (Cantata No 212)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Kindertotenlieder
Gustav Mahler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
'Hallelujah!' from Das Buch Mit Sieben Siegeln
Franz Schmidt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p1cr.jpglink
Performer
Orchestra
Choir
Symphony No.9 in D minor; IV. ''Ode to Joy' (excerpt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Ludwig van Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Missa Solemnis in D, op. 123
Ludwig van Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zx2v3.jpglink
Orchestra
Symphony No 7 in A major, Op 92 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pscc5.jpglink
Mass in D minor, 'Nelson Mass'
Keith Lewis, Leipzig Radio Choir, Joseph Haydn, Margaret Marshall, Carolyn Watkinson, Robert Holl, Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden & Sir Neville Marriner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Performer
Lob der Faulheit Hob XXVIa:22 (feat. David Lutz & Robert Holl)
Joseph Haydn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No 6 in F major, Op 68, 'Pastoral' (2nd mvt) (feat. Arnold Schönberg Chor, Robert Holl, Chamber Orchestra of Europe, Charlotte Margiono, Rudolf Schasching, Erwin Ortner & Birgit Remmert)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj2d.jpglink
Die Taubenpost, D965a
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Te Deum In C Major For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra
Anton Bruckner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Choir
Liederkreis Op.39
Robert Schumann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 65
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqjd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1987-09-11T13:35:25
11
Sep
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
