Robert Holl (born 10 March 1947 in Rotterdam) is a Dutch bass-baritone classical singer. Holl studied first in the Netherlands, then, after winning the first prize at the 1971 International Vocal Competition ´s-Hertogenbosch (IVC) in the city of 's-Hertogenbosch, he went to study with Hans Hotter in Munich.

