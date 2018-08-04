Julie FuchsBorn 24 July 1984
Julie Fuchs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03vlwm3.jpg
1984-07-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d710113-837a-4004-ba8f-19432ea31453
Julie Fuchs Biography (Wikipedia)
Julie Fuchs is a young French soprano known for her interpretation of light-lyric repertoire.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Julie Fuchs Tracks
Sort by
Les Pecheurs De Perles - Ô dieu Brahma!
Georges Bizet
Les Pecheurs De Perles - Ô dieu Brahma!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Les Pecheurs De Perles - Ô dieu Brahma!
Les Pecheurs De Perles - Le ciel est bleu!
Georges Bizet
Les Pecheurs De Perles - Le ciel est bleu!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Les Pecheurs De Perles - Le ciel est bleu!
Les Pecheurs De Perles - Je crois entendre encore
Georges Bizet
Les Pecheurs De Perles - Je crois entendre encore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Les Pecheurs De Perles - Je crois entendre encore
Les Pecheurs De Perles: À cette voix quel trouble agitait tout mon être?
Georges Bizet
Les Pecheurs De Perles: À cette voix quel trouble agitait tout mon être?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Les Pecheurs De Perles: À cette voix quel trouble agitait tout mon être?
La Clemenza Di Tito - Opera In 2 Acts K.621, Act 1
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La Clemenza Di Tito - Opera In 2 Acts K.621, Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
La Clemenza Di Tito - Opera In 2 Acts K.621, Act 1
Last played on
Stabat Mater
Francis Poulenc
Stabat Mater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Stabat Mater
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 7
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5bhn3
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-20T13:30:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx11z.jpg
20
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 7
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist