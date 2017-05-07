DeepuPlayback singer. Born 10 April 1986
Deepu
Deepu Biography (Wikipedia)
Pradeep Kumar also known as Deepu (Born April 10, 1986), is a South Indian Playback Singer. He has recorded several songs in Telugu, Tamil and one song in Hindi.
Deepu Tracks
Orey Oar Ooril
Mohana
Orey Oar Ooril
Orey Oar Ooril
Veeron Ke Veer Aa
Aditi Paul
Veeron Ke Veer Aa
Veeron Ke Veer Aa
Konchemu
Vijay Prakash
Konchemu
Konchemu
