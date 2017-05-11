Fusedmarc
2004-07
Fusedmarc Biography (Wikipedia)
Fusedmarc is a Lithuanian electronic band from Vilnius. The band consists of lead vocalist Viktorija Ivanovskaja, multi-instrumentalist Denis Zujev, and visual designer Stasys Žak. They represented Lithuania in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017, with the song "Rain of Revolution" but failed to qualify to the final. They placed 17th - second last in the 2nd Semi-Final, giving Lithuania its 2nd worst result in the competition.
Fusedmarc Performances & Interviews
Fusedmarc (Lithuania): Rain of Revolution
Fusedmarc Tracks
Rain of Revolution
Fusedmarc
Rain of Revolution
Rain of Revolution
