Gary JulesBorn 19 March 1969
Gary Jules
1969-03-19
Gary Jules Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Jules Aguirre Jr. (born 19 March 1969), known as Gary Jules, is an American singer-songwriter, known primarily for his cover version of the Tears for Fears song "Mad World", which he recorded with his friend Michael Andrews for the film Donnie Darko. It became the UK Christmas Number One single of 2003. Since then, Jules's version has been used on many American TV shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Jericho, The O.C., Smallville, House and Riverdale, as well as in a commercial for Lloyd's Bank in 2016 featuring a horse galloping through different stages in peoples lives.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
