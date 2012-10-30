PoohFormed 1966
Pooh
1966
Pooh Biography (Wikipedia)
Pooh was an Italian pop band formed in 1966 in Bologna. Over the course of their career they sold over 100 million records. They are famous for progressive songs like Parsifal, Dove comincia il sole, Odissey.
