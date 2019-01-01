Niña PastoriBorn 15 January 1978
Niña Pastori
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978-01-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d6470bc-3929-4997-8ef0-56859fd0ab8a
Niña Pastori Biography (Wikipedia)
María Rosa García García better known as Niña Pastori is a Spanish flamenco singer (cantaora). She was born in San Fernando (Cádiz) on 15 January 1978.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Niña Pastori Tracks
Sort by
Niña Pastori Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist